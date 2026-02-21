Sign up
Photo 3577
Fun at the Waterpark
Hillary's north of Perth is quite the holiday destination full of foodie places and tatt shops. Spent a couple of hours perusing and eating the biggest scoop of ice-cream I've ever had!
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
Tags
perth
,
wa
,
for2026
Babs
ace
The waterparks are great fun aren't they
February 21st, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Did you get to play In the water?
February 21st, 2026
Anne
ace
Seems you are having a wild time! Great in b&w
February 21st, 2026
katy
ace
Gracious it looks like a fabulous place! How much fun! So much to see and do. Your ice cream sounds divine.
February 21st, 2026
