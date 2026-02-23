Sign up
Photo 3579
Window Light
Viewing platform on 6th floor of the Bell Tower. Loved how the light through the windows looked on the floor
There's a colour version on the collage in other album
PoJ - meeting Deborah at the Bell Tower, on every floor. She advised us to stay for the ringing of the ANZAC Bell, which was beautiful.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
23rd February 2026 4:31am
Tags
perth
,
wa
,
for2026
,
52wc-2026-w
Hazel
ace
A great juxtaposition of shapes in mono!
February 23rd, 2026
katy
ace
fascinating combination of lines and shapes Jackie
February 23rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Nice shot
February 23rd, 2026
