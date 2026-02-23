Previous
Window Light by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3579

Window Light

Viewing platform on 6th floor of the Bell Tower. Loved how the light through the windows looked on the floor

There's a colour version on the collage in other album

PoJ - meeting Deborah at the Bell Tower, on every floor. She advised us to stay for the ringing of the ANZAC Bell, which was beautiful.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Hazel ace
A great juxtaposition of shapes in mono!
February 23rd, 2026  
katy ace
fascinating combination of lines and shapes Jackie
February 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Nice shot
February 23rd, 2026  
