Water Saving Loo by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3581

Water Saving Loo

You wash your hands in the water that fills the cistern. Ingenious!!!

Fabulous time at Bettanay's Vineyard pairing nougat with wines.

PoJ - The Milky Way was so clear early this morning, I could almost touch it.
JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
Susan Wakely ace
This should be in place everywhere. All for saving water.
February 25th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Fascinating
February 25th, 2026  
Beverley ace
I agree with Susan…. Great photo
February 25th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Just like in prison 😂
February 25th, 2026  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Great idea.
February 25th, 2026  
