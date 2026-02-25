Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3581
Water Saving Loo
You wash your hands in the water that fills the cistern. Ingenious!!!
Fabulous time at Bettanay's Vineyard pairing nougat with wines.
PoJ - The Milky Way was so clear early this morning, I could almost touch it.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
Tags
wa
,
for2026
Susan Wakely
ace
This should be in place everywhere. All for saving water.
February 25th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Fascinating
February 25th, 2026
Beverley
ace
I agree with Susan…. Great photo
February 25th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Just like in prison 😂
February 25th, 2026
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Great idea.
February 25th, 2026
