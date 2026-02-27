Sign up
Photo 3583
Wibbly Wobbly
We visited The Valley of the Giants tree top walk. It was fabulous.
As I was reading about the red-winged fairy wrens, one popped up! What a pretty little wren.
PoJT - got a cancellation pitch with electricity when we arrived AND there's kangaroos on the site. Overcast and rain tomorrow - of course, it's a bank holiday weekend, it's the law!!
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
2
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
27th February 2026 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wa
,
for2026
narayani
ace
Glad things are looking up 😊
February 27th, 2026
Babs
ace
Must have great views from up there
February 27th, 2026
