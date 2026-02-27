Previous
Wibbly Wobbly by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3583

Wibbly Wobbly

We visited The Valley of the Giants tree top walk. It was fabulous.
As I was reading about the red-winged fairy wrens, one popped up! What a pretty little wren.

PoJT - got a cancellation pitch with electricity when we arrived AND there's kangaroos on the site. Overcast and rain tomorrow - of course, it's a bank holiday weekend, it's the law!!
27th February 2026

JackieR

Photo Details

narayani ace
Glad things are looking up 😊
February 27th, 2026  
Babs ace
Must have great views from up there
February 27th, 2026  
