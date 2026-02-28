Previous
Him Again by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3584

Him Again

Yes he IS wearing a windproof, waterproof jacket! It's the law at home that a bank holiday weekend is wet, windy and cool. Seems the same law applies in Western Australia!
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
981% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Great shot - perspective, composition, b&w 👍🏼
February 28th, 2026  
julia ace
Great pov.
February 28th, 2026  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and pov. At least it must have cooled down a bit.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact