Previous
Photo 3584
Him Again
Yes he IS wearing a windproof, waterproof jacket! It's the law at home that a bank holiday weekend is wet, windy and cool. Seems the same law applies in Western Australia!
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
28th February 2026 2:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wa
narayani
ace
Great shot - perspective, composition, b&w 👍🏼
February 28th, 2026
julia
ace
Great pov.
February 28th, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and pov. At least it must have cooled down a bit.
February 28th, 2026
