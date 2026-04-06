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Previous
Photo 3621
Playing with Refraction
Billy can't stand up well due to hip dysplasia (one leg is shorter than the other). He's most upset many of you think he's a drunkard, when he says it's one of the others!
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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365
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ILCE-6700
Taken
6th April 2026 12:03pm
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katy
ace
I have no earthly idea how you accomplished this, but it is incredibly creative and a nice contrast to the previous low-key images
April 6th, 2026
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