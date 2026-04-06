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Playing with Refraction by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3621

Playing with Refraction

Billy can't stand up well due to hip dysplasia (one leg is shorter than the other). He's most upset many of you think he's a drunkard, when he says it's one of the others!
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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katy ace
I have no earthly idea how you accomplished this, but it is incredibly creative and a nice contrast to the previous low-key images
April 6th, 2026  
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