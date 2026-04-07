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Previous
Photo 3622
Captive Trolls
I've got to stop them roaming. Somehow Olly got out and proclaimed themself King of the Castle!
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
7th April 2026 11:05am
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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Good on you Olly
April 7th, 2026
Babs
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Well done Olly. Crikey are they Shippams paste jars?
April 7th, 2026
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