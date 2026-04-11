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Portrait Practice by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3626

Portrait Practice

The legography gang insisted on joining in today. They're trying to Fill the Frame for the 52 week challenge, but the trolls, especially Billy, won't play ball!!
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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