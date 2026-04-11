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Previous
Photo 3626
Portrait Practice
The legography gang insisted on joining in today. They're trying to Fill the Frame for the 52 week challenge, but the trolls, especially Billy, won't play ball!!
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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365
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ILCE-6700
Taken
11th April 2026 12:05pm
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