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Colour Matched by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3630

Colour Matched

Polly was so excited to see the blossom on our cherry tree. She insisted on climbing up to see how camouflaged she was. It was so windy she fell a couple of times!!
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good match
April 15th, 2026  
Anne ace
Oops, poor Polly! She looks good in this blossom tree
April 15th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Polly, you blend right in!
April 15th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like she bounced back from the falls.
April 15th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Perfect match!
April 15th, 2026  
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