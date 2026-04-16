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Meeting the PigGang by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3631

Meeting the PigGang

There's usually 6 of us that play International Pigs. Our Canadian player was subbed today by a 3 year old who hindered her Grammy enormously - so she was the only one not to win today.

Anyhows, the trolls wanted to play, but they made bacon with their hair every throw, so in the end it was back to the pigs! To meet the gang each troll stood on the letter of their name.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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