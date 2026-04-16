Meeting the PigGang

There's usually 6 of us that play International Pigs. Our Canadian player was subbed today by a 3 year old who hindered her Grammy enormously - so she was the only one not to win today.



Anyhows, the trolls wanted to play, but they made bacon with their hair every throw, so in the end it was back to the pigs! To meet the gang each troll stood on the letter of their name.