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Olly is a Pansy!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3632

Olly is a Pansy!!

17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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katy ace
Brilliant light and colors. He looks good there.
April 17th, 2026  
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