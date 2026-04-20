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Previous
Photo 3635
Bad Hair Day
A cuppa will always help when your hair goes awry!
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
20th April 2026 5:38pm
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30-shots2026
Beverley
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i think they look great!!
April 20th, 2026
katy
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Love the cup. Looks like they were out in the wind.
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
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They seem to protect the cup :-)
April 20th, 2026
CristinaL
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Love this fun shot!
April 20th, 2026
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