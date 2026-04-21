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Bless Them by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3636

Bless Them

they thought the book was about them!
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They would!
April 21st, 2026  
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