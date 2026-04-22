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Previous
Photo 3637
Untangling
Took the trolls into the shop with me today. They watched me do a load of steaming clothes and then helped to untangle jewellery. Billy was most keen, he's got some motion blur there!!
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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365
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motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
22nd April 2026 9:31am
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katy
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I am a bit surprised they wanted to help UNtangle! I would have expected them to be more interested in tangling!....especially Billy
April 22nd, 2026
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