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Untangling by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3637

Untangling

Took the trolls into the shop with me today. They watched me do a load of steaming clothes and then helped to untangle jewellery. Billy was most keen, he's got some motion blur there!!
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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katy ace
I am a bit surprised they wanted to help UNtangle! I would have expected them to be more interested in tangling!....especially Billy
April 22nd, 2026  
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