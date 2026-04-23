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The Trolls' Morning in Five Photos by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3638

The Trolls' Morning in Five Photos

Safely put in their pouch.
Waiting for the bus to come.
Riding on the bus.
Sunbathing in the city centre.
In the classroom
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Beverley ace
you've kept them busy & creative... great shots
April 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice collage
April 23rd, 2026  
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