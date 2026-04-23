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Previous
Photo 3638
The Trolls' Morning in Five Photos
Safely put in their pouch.
Waiting for the bus to come.
Riding on the bus.
Sunbathing in the city centre.
In the classroom
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Beverley
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you've kept them busy & creative... great shots
April 23rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice collage
April 23rd, 2026
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