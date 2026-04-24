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Going on a Bear Hunt ...... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3639

Going on a Bear Hunt ......

They weren't scared! Olly was chuffed to see a field that matched their hair.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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