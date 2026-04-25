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Making Chilli Chocolate Brownies by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3640

Making Chilli Chocolate Brownies

Olly read out the instructions and Billy was in charge of measurements. Ally supervised use of the mixer and Polly waited for the 'lickies'.

None of us were too keen on the Dartmouth Demon Chocolate , but I'm hoping it's added a kick to the mix! We'll find out at college on Tuesday!!

25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

JackieR

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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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