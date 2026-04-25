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Previous
Photo 3640
Making Chilli Chocolate Brownies
Olly read out the instructions and Billy was in charge of measurements. Ally supervised use of the mixer and Polly waited for the 'lickies'.
None of us were too keen on the
Dartmouth Demon Chocolate
, but I'm hoping it's added a kick to the mix! We'll find out at college on Tuesday!!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Hazel
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I think their locks are a health hazard!?
April 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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How is it not all through their hair?
April 25th, 2026
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