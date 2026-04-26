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Friends are like Stars..... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3641

Friends are like Stars.....

you may not always see them, but your know they're there.

Card and gifts (scones and platter) for a good friend.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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