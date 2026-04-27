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Construction Crew by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3642

Construction Crew

The trolls followed the instructions so carefully. Unfortunately our fellow volunteer didn't.

We're building bedroom furniture for a half-way house for young people.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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