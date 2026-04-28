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Previous
Photo 3643
Little Scientists
Getting desperate now for inspiration
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Photo Details
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14
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4
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1
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365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
28th April 2026 5:23pm
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30-shots2026
Beverley
ace
great thinking...
April 28th, 2026
katy
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Only two days left and you have done so well! this is cute and brilliant at the same time!
April 28th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Hard to do 30 pictures of the same thing.
April 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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A bit like they are in a fish bowl!
April 28th, 2026
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