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In the Dark Room by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3709

In the Dark Room

No natural light enters this section of the cathedral's roof space. Lots of fire protection in the form of hoses and buckets, fire doors and barriers.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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