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One Man and His Gyrfalcon by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3710

One Man and His Gyrfalcon

4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very cool timing!
July 4th, 2026  
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