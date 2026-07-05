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In The Apothecary's Tent by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3711

In The Apothecary's Tent

She had youngsters measuring, weighing, sniffing and mixing ancient medications and giving them loads of facts.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Leonieruth
Love the subject. Nice composition.
July 5th, 2026  
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