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Flying Ant Day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3712

Flying Ant Day

A phenomenon that fascinates me every time.

However, I'm hosting a BBQ, might need to eat indoors as the ants are crawling over chairs, table and BBQ!
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Fascinates me how they don't go on the same day in every area. They didn't here today but it was breezy. Nice shot
July 6th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
No sign of seagull flocking or ants here. Within minutes of writing this the ants have taken flight.
July 6th, 2026  
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