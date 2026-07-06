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Previous
Photo 3712
Flying Ant Day
A phenomenon that fascinates me every time.
However, I'm hosting a BBQ, might need to eat indoors as the ants are crawling over chairs, table and BBQ!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Photo Details
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13
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2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
6th July 2026 5:24pm
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Fascinates me how they don't go on the same day in every area. They didn't here today but it was breezy. Nice shot
July 6th, 2026
Susan Wakely
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No sign of seagull flocking or ants here. Within minutes of writing this the ants have taken flight.
July 6th, 2026
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