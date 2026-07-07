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Previous
Photo 3713
Pigeon Joy
This lad and his friends were feeding the birds and encouraging them to land on each other with strategic placement of food.
I love the joy I captured here, just before he realised I was taking photos.
If it was in black and white, and not taken by me, it could be entered into the latest People Challenge!
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
7th July 2026 12:31pm
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Kathy
ace
This is fantastic! You're right. It's so joyful.
July 7th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Fabulous fun times…. Brilliant shot
July 7th, 2026
Julie Ryan
ace
Funny!
July 7th, 2026
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