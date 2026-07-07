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Pigeon Joy by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3713

Pigeon Joy

This lad and his friends were feeding the birds and encouraging them to land on each other with strategic placement of food.

I love the joy I captured here, just before he realised I was taking photos.

If it was in black and white, and not taken by me, it could be entered into the latest People Challenge!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Kathy ace
This is fantastic! You're right. It's so joyful.
July 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Fabulous fun times…. Brilliant shot
July 7th, 2026  
Julie Ryan ace
Funny!
July 7th, 2026  
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