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Injured Agapanthus by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3714

Injured Agapanthus

My aggies have not done well this year, they have bloomed, but the individual flowers on each head have not been as numerous as in the past.
This flower head's stem was injured, so an ideal opportunity to do a little photography
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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