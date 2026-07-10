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That Chinese Gazebo - Again!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3716

That Chinese Gazebo - Again!!

A hot stroll around RHS Wisley and lots of chatting with my cousin. Took the obligatory photo of this gazebo for my friend, who lives this structure!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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