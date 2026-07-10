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Previous
Photo 3716
That Chinese Gazebo - Again!!
A hot stroll around RHS Wisley and lots of chatting with my cousin. Took the obligatory photo of this gazebo for my friend, who lives this structure!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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365
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motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
10th July 2026 10:30am
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