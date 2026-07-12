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Previous
Photo 3718
Nelson's Pigeon
HMS Victory is undergoing 7 years of renovation. She is totally covered with a huge metal hangar and scaffolding. Her masts look very forlorn lying in the dockyard.
This pigeon managed to find a way in to an out of bounds area.
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
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365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
12th July 2026 1:33pm
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by the time they've finished the ship will be like "trigger's broom"!
mittens (Marilyn)
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Great capture.
July 12th, 2026
Granagringa
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such good detail in feathers and eye!
July 12th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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Nice story telling
July 12th, 2026
Hazel
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A polished pigeon portrait.
July 12th, 2026
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