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Nelson's Pigeon by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3718

Nelson's Pigeon

HMS Victory is undergoing 7 years of renovation. She is totally covered with a huge metal hangar and scaffolding. Her masts look very forlorn lying in the dockyard.
This pigeon managed to find a way in to an out of bounds area.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
July 12th, 2026  
Granagringa ace
such good detail in feathers and eye!
July 12th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
Nice story telling
July 12th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A polished pigeon portrait.
July 12th, 2026  
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