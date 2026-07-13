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Ce n'est pas un selfie de tournesol by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3719

Ce n'est pas un selfie de tournesol

Inspired by Renee Magritte (or Van Gogh?) for the artist challenge.

Also my tags were flower and self portrait
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of srparation (So said...
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Joan Robillard ace
ery clever
July 13th, 2026  
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