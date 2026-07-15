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Photo 3721
Mucky Spoon
I've a friend who can detect if a teabag has been removed by a spoon that has stirred coffee. I can't detect the tea sometimes, nevermind smell the coffee.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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6
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
15th July 2026 12:07pm
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desperation shot so early in the day!
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