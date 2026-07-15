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Mucky Spoon by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3721

Mucky Spoon

I've a friend who can detect if a teabag has been removed by a spoon that has stirred coffee. I can't detect the tea sometimes, nevermind smell the coffee.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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