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Previous
Photo 3722
Remember the Tintinnabulation of School Days??
It was an honour to ring the end of break bell!
The book is old, we couldn't find a date in it though.
Tintinnabulation - pertaining to the sound of bells
Prompt this week books
Six word story too!!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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365
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motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
16th July 2026 12:19pm
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JackieR
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@farmreporter
Wendy, a little paradox. Currently voting for sixws-166, so I've tagged this 167, there's already tags there dating back to April!
July 16th, 2026
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