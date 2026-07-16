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Remember the Tintinnabulation of School Days?? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3722

Remember the Tintinnabulation of School Days??

It was an honour to ring the end of break bell!
The book is old, we couldn't find a date in it though.

Tintinnabulation - pertaining to the sound of bells
Prompt this week books
Six word story too!!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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JackieR ace
@farmreporter Wendy, a little paradox. Currently voting for sixws-166, so I've tagged this 167, there's already tags there dating back to April!
July 16th, 2026  
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