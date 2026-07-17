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I Had Parked Under That Tree by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3723

I Had Parked Under That Tree

Fortunately He checked the tides and I moved it somewhere safer!!!
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Beverley ace
Whew... thats lucky... good thinking
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Susan ace
Oops,
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Joan Robillard ace
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