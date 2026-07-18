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Busy Bee by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3724

Busy Bee

Most of the blackfly have gone, most of the buds are opening, and the bees and other pollinators are doing their thing!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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