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Previous
Photo 3724
Busy Bee
Most of the blackfly have gone, most of the buds are opening, and the bees and other pollinators are doing their thing!
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
18th July 2026 9:46am
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