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Tiger Moth by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3725

Tiger Moth

Used to be limited to the Channel Islands but proliferating down here in Southern England.

More details here on Butterfly Conservation Site

What a privilege to have snapped two pictures before it shyly fluttered away
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Maggiemae ace
It actually has the shape of a major aircraft! Super to see!
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Liz Gooster ace
Wonderful closeup. It’s wings look like cloth.
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely patterns
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