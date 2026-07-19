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Previous
Photo 3725
Tiger Moth
Used to be limited to the Channel Islands but proliferating down here in Southern England.
More details here on
Butterfly Conservation
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What a privilege to have snapped two pictures before it shyly fluttered away
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
19th July 2026 10:34am
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darkroom-insects
Maggiemae
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It actually has the shape of a major aircraft! Super to see!
July 19th, 2026
Liz Gooster
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Wonderful closeup. It’s wings look like cloth.
July 19th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
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Lovely patterns
July 19th, 2026
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