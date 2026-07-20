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Plonked by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3726

Plonked

20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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John&Ann
I like the colours
July 20th, 2026  
JackieR ace
@jmdspeedy that's good as they're a gift from you 💐
July 20th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Lovely colors
July 20th, 2026  
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