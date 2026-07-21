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Iris by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3727

Iris

Another from my bouquet
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Corinne C ace
A great shot
July 21st, 2026  
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