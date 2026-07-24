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Arundel Castle by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3730

Arundel Castle

Fibonacci is the prompt for this week. Never really understood it, but this works with the overlay I used.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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