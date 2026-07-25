Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3731
One of Millions
Despite heatwave and drought conditions the sunflowers have flourished, but many are looking tired
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
6310
photos
212
followers
93
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
Latest from all albums
3726
3727
3728
2176
3729
3730
2177
3731
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
25th July 2026 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
Superb shot
July 25th, 2026
Granagringa
ace
such a good angle, and DoF, and light...you nailed this one!
July 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close