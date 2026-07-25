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One of Millions by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3731

One of Millions

Despite heatwave and drought conditions the sunflowers have flourished, but many are looking tired
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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moni kozi
Superb shot
July 25th, 2026  
Granagringa ace
such a good angle, and DoF, and light...you nailed this one!
July 25th, 2026  
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