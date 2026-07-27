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Previous
Photo 3733
Lion Hunter's Assistant
We only went to the City Art Gallery to view the original artwork for the
Pride of Portsmouth Lions
but ended up finding ten!
Earlier in the day I'd found 4 plus the Travelling Unicorn!!
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
27th July 2026 1:51pm
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