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Hovering Hummingbird Hawk Moth by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3734

Hovering Hummingbird Hawk Moth

In the space of 3 hours we photographed 5 of these gorgeous little insects (I deleted 300+ of out of focus, motion blurred or backside views though!).

I have never seen such a huge number, or variety, of moths, butterflies, bees and other bugs all in one patch of flowers.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wow, I thought it was a hummingbird at first! Awesome photo. Well done!
July 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
this is such a perfect capture... Soo so beautifully done. love it...
July 28th, 2026  
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