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Previous
Photo 3734
Hovering Hummingbird Hawk Moth
In the space of 3 hours we photographed 5 of these gorgeous little insects (I deleted 300+ of out of focus, motion blurred or backside views though!).
I have never seen such a huge number, or variety, of moths, butterflies, bees and other bugs all in one patch of flowers.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
28th July 2026 2:24pm
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hawk moth
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west dean gardens
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow, I thought it was a hummingbird at first! Awesome photo. Well done!
July 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
this is such a perfect capture... Soo so beautifully done. love it...
July 28th, 2026
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