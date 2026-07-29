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Previous
Photo 3735
The Cutest Sunflower EVER!!
It's all of 8" tall!!!
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th July 2026 4:03pm
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mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
July 29th, 2026
Monica
Adorable
July 29th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured too!
July 29th, 2026
Joanne Diochon
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So small for a sun flower!
July 29th, 2026
Marj
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Makes me smile. So very cheerful
July 29th, 2026
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