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The Cutest Sunflower EVER!! by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3735

The Cutest Sunflower EVER!!

It's all of 8" tall!!!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
July 29th, 2026  
Monica
Adorable
July 29th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured too!
July 29th, 2026  
Joanne Diochon ace
So small for a sun flower!
July 29th, 2026  
Marj ace
Makes me smile. So very cheerful
July 29th, 2026  
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