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Steamed Ash Sail Rings by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3737

Steamed Ash Sail Rings

A couple of hours afloat on a 100 year old oyster boat . 93% of her is 20th century.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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katy ace
Terrific light POV and composition for your photo1
July 31st, 2026  
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