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Previous
Photo 3738
Always Pick Higher Than Tallest Dog
And as far away from traffic as possible
Happy August!! 🥳
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
1st August 2026 12:53pm
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