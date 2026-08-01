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Always Pick Higher Than Tallest Dog by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3738

Always Pick Higher Than Tallest Dog

And as far away from traffic as possible

Happy August!! 🥳
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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