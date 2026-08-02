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The Togging Girls by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3739

The Togging Girls

We met about 10 years ago, there's about a decade between each of us (40s to 60s).
We don't meet up very often these days, but when we do we chat dogs, cat and photoing!

Here we are modelling our new t-shirts.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Corinne C ace
A fun shot!
So nice to keep your friendship going!
August 2nd, 2026  
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