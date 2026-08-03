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Previous
Photo 3740
Lord Mayor's Parlour
Snuck in here, don't know what I was expecting, but not a twee sitting room.
The Mayoral Robes were hanging in bags in the kitchenette off to the side.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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JackieR
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@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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365
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motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd August 2026 11:55am
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