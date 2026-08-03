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Lord Mayor's Parlour by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3740

Lord Mayor's Parlour

Snuck in here, don't know what I was expecting, but not a twee sitting room.
The Mayoral Robes were hanging in bags in the kitchenette off to the side.
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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