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Previous
Photo 3741
Scrutinising
She was examining a pop art painting of Marilyn Monroe, he was more interested in his 'phone!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
4th August 2026 1:12pm
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