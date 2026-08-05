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Previous
Photo 3742
More Practice Needed, But I'm Tired
Prompt on another site is "catch light doing something it shouldn't" and I.m posting this
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
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365
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ILCE-6700
Taken
5th August 2026 4:25pm
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Jacqueline
ace
Don’t stand to long on your head Jak! Love it.
August 5th, 2026
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