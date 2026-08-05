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More Practice Needed, But I'm Tired by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3742

More Practice Needed, But I'm Tired

Prompt on another site is "catch light doing something it shouldn't" and I.m posting this
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong. It gives a point of contact and a point of separation (So said...
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Jacqueline ace
Don’t stand to long on your head Jak! Love it.
August 5th, 2026  
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