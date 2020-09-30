Previous
Beach Huts by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
10 / 365

Beach Huts

.........................but they look more like little changing rooms, not a patch on the traditional wooden ones the County Council are grubbing out to replace with community buildings.

Last week's prompt for 52 week challnge was up-side-down. The poor people of Shoreham were nearly washed out by Storm Alex, which this rain was just the beginnings of!
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five.
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Great upside down shot! Nice patterns here.
October 3rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Cool upside down shot, Very modern beach huts.
October 3rd, 2020  
