Emmanuel was our teacher today at the Artisan Bakehouse workshop. His calm, relaxed method, treating the dough gently, with time and care was revalatory, it was almost mindful. He was generous with his advice and expertise, and boy has he expertise and experience.We made pretzels, bagels and grisinni and as there were only three of us at the workshop it was almost one to one tuition.I'll let you read his biography on the link from another artisan baking school.The knitted Emmanuel was made by a happy student and given to him a little after they'd attended the workshop.