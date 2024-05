Bruce

Bruce is a Pioneer Minister and today he led the service for our friends' renewal of their wedding vows service.



Bruce joined the diocese from Canterbury in February 2023 and he and his family have settled in to the area very happily. Today was Bruce's first vows' renewal service and he led it with such joy and enthusiasm.



When we were chatting outside the church, and he posed for me, the church manager rushed out to remind him to turn off his microphone!